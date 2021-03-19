Leo Burnett wins Comic Relief 2022 Red Nose Day

0 Shares Share

It’s the BBC’s charity fundraiser Red Nose Day tonight and Leo Burnett has been selected to carry the torch into 2022, building on the event’s “Funny is Power” platform.

Comic Relief head of marketing and media Jo Cullen says: “The last year has been a challenging one for many of us and the work we are doing and causes we are fundraising for, have never felt more urgent. It’s also never been more important to find moments to laugh as well.

We want to show the nation that everyone has the power to do good and make a difference. And in Leo Burnett we have found a partner that understands the art and science that will go into achieving that, and we’re looking forward to seeing the next phase of Funny is Power come to life.”

Leo Burnett MD Carly Avener says: “Comic Relief and Red Nose Day mean something to everyone, up and down the country and throughout the world. Red Nose Day is a true populist brand and we are honoured to bring our populist creativity mindset to help support such an important cause and hopefully, give people a good giggle at the same time. Who doesn’t need that right now?”