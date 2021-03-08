International Women’s Day gets tough in call for real change

0 Shares Share

International Women’s Day has come round again. This year the mood seems to be less about support and optimism, and more about making real change.

Vicki Maguire of Havas and Laura Jordan Bambach of Grey are among the 37 prominent women from the creative industries in this unapologetic film, which demands that women be seen and heard – and get equal pay.

Maguire, CCO of Havas London, said: “To quote a banner that’s been kicking around women’s marches since the early 60’s. ‘I can’t believe we’re still protesting this shit.’ We’ve all seen what this pandemic has done to lives, families, and economies. This film highlights what it is doing to equality and careers. Every women on this film, in your agencies, studios and beyond is saying let’s stop paying lip service and start to sort out our own industry.”

Jordan Bambach, president and CCO of Grey London, said: “Covid has hit men and women unequally in the workplace, and the growth of opportunities and equality that once seemed unstoppable has gone backwards, fast. That’s why I was proud to lend my voice to this brilliant campaign.”

Covid-19 has made these issues more pressing than ever, which is why Rebecca Rowntree, host of career podcast This Way Up, put the film together. #IWD had recently been descending into a bland social media fest of likes, hearts and smiley faces. This statement film is anything but nice, and all the better for it.