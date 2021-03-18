Don't Miss

Intel mixes it with Apple with ‘I’m a Mac’ actor Justin Long

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 12 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

You take on Apple at your peril but Intel, about to lose its position as supplier of Mac processors, has entered the lists with a campaign featuring actor Justin Long, who appeared batting for Apple in its famous ‘I’m a Mac’ campaign from TBWA all those years ago.

But this time he’s changed sides.

Here’s ‘Im a Mac.’

Brave (and cheeky) too of agency VMLY&R.

But if you’re going to do this you’ve got to be pitch perfect – not sure this is. First time I saw it wasn’t sure if Intel was saying Macs or PCs are better (intel is batting for the latter, obvious now)

The digerati (of which I’m not a member) don’t seem too impressed.

Maybe the campaign will develop.

For now, MAA creative scale: 4.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.