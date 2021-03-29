Honda awards Europe below-the-line to Missouri

0 Shares Share

London design and communications agency Missouri has won Honda Motor Europe’s below-the-line account after a pitch. The brief includes work on Honda’s new HR-V hybrid. Honda is Missouri’s first auto account.

Missouri creative director and founder Stuart Wood says: “We are thrilled and honoured to partner with such an iconic brand, leveraging our strategic approach to design and communication into a new sector for Missouri. Our strategic platform focusses on the intersection of Honda innovation and the lifestyle and motivations of a younger more discerning audience. We are looking forward to working in partnership with Honda Europe and the wider agency teams.”

Honda Motor Europe digital & BTL manager Patrick Beyer says: “Missouri showed a great understanding of our brand DNA and proposed a fresh approach to the launch of our new HR-V. Their expertise in strategy and creative will make them a great partner to further develop our brand in Europe across digital and below the line channels.”