Grey composes lockdown Madness for Very – sometimes silence can be golden

Took a while to get round to this one (rather wish we hadn’t.)

It’s an excitable number from online retail Very via Grey UK, combining a music video of Our House, featuring Suggs from Madness (OK), Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who’s been entertaining (some of) the nation from her kitchen during lockdown, a big radio promo on Heart and a cast of thousands. Who, unfortunately, can’t sing.

Very CMO Carly O’Brien says: “Over the past 12 months, there has been a fundamental shift in the way we view our homes. These familiar four walls have become so much more than a place to eat and sleep – kitchens have become discos, gardens have become festivals and living rooms have become fairy castles.

“As a multi-category retailer – we can play a huge part in helping the nation adapt their homes, as our home lives continue to evolve in the future. Nothing could be a truer customer insight right now than ‘Our house is our world this very moment’ and so it was perfectly natural that the famous track ‘Our House’ by Madness feature front and centre in this campaign.”

Interminable.

MAA creative scale: 2.