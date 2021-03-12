‘Greatest Showman’ director sees the light side of the moon in Mother Shanghai spot for smartphone giant OnePlus

0 Shares Share

Mother is having a busy end to the first quarter of 2021, and here’s the Shanghai agency’s first work for Chinese smartphone giant, OnePlus. Directed by Michael Gracey of “The Greatest Showman” fame, the film celebrates OnePlus’s partnership with Hasselblad – the company that made the first cameras to take pictures on the moon.

Hasselblad cameras start at around £5,000, and OnePlus is working with the Swedish company to create a superior camera for its own smartphones. Mother’s film nods towards Hasselblad’s heritage by featuring a moon sweeping through a quiet cityscape and asks, “What if we just let more light in?”

Director Michael Gracey said: “I took this simple thought and got to bring it to life in such a whimsical way. We were limited by the circumstances at the time (lockdown, remote shooting, etc.), so it took a little bit of practical effects and a lot of imagination, but it was a brilliant collaboration.”

The ad is running internationally, and it will give Apple and Samsung a good run for their money.

MAA creative scale: 9