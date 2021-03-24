Deloitte in-house agency 368 to launch in Leeds

0 Shares Share

Lots of people in the UK are heading north it seems with even HMG’s Treasury planning to ship staff to Darlington and a chunk of Channel 4 heading to Leeds.

On a rather smaller scale Deloitte is planning to open its in-house creative agency 368 in Leeds too.

Launched in London in 2018, 368 has strategists, creatives, filmmakers, developers and event specialists. Its campaign for Deloitte include the climate crisis and the need for digital inclusion and re-skilling.

Applications are open for more than 20 newly created roles in 368’s Leeds hub including planning, copywriting, design, social media and project management teams. 368 Leeds launches in June and plans a staff of 50 by the end of 2021.

Deloitte partner and CMO Annabel Rake (above) says: “I’m based in Leeds, and know first-hand that it’s a dynamic and influential destination for creativity. Offering a community of diverse, creative talent, Leeds is now the workshop chosen by many to create distinct and unique marketing campaigns.

“368’s new northern base will provide a vibrant backdrop to support our ambition to launch award-winning campaigns, created by some of the brightest and most ambitious creative talent in the industry.”