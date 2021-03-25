Don't Miss

Creative veteran Linus Karlsson joins ‘crazy’ Ikea as CCO for product and marketing

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, News 10 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Swedish adman Linus Karlsson has taken on the new role of Ikea’s chief creative officer for product development, as well as being CCO for marketing and communications.

The rise of the consumer’s voice on social media has blurred the lines between the communications and the products themselves, so this is a forward-thinking move for Ikea.

The Swedish retailer has published an interview with US-based Karlsson on its website, in which he talks a lot about long walks with his dog, Peach. No wonder he looks so well in his photo.

He says that he can bring “inspiration” to Ikea, and adds: “I want to be part of this crazy idea called Ikea, which has proven every single business book wrong, and continue the journey together to make life at home better for the many people – by going our own way, and do it in a more sustainable and a more inclusive way.”

Karlsson has been working for the last couple of years as a consultant and a guest lecturer at Stockholm University. He left his last agency role as global CCO of Crispin Porter + Bogusky in 2018, having joined the agency a year earlier at the time he sold his own business, Ming Utility and Entertainment Group, to CP+B owner MDC.

Before that Karlsson spent six years at McCann, finishing as creative chairman, preceded by eight years at Mother (now Ikea’s UK agency) and four years at Fallon Minneapolis.

Karlsson adds: “My new job at Ikea will give me a new context and belonging, and that gives me a lot of energy… Creativity lives in the DNA of Ikea and in everyone who works here. My job is to be an accelerator and enabler so that all the fantastic ideas, thoughts, knowledge and creativity inside all of us can come out somehow.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.