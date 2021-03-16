Comedian Chaudry auditions as new Lineker for Walkers

South Asian comedians seem to be taking over Britsh ads deploying humour and People Just Do Nothing’s Asim Chaudhry may (or may not) be Pepsico and new agency VCCP’s Walkers replacement for long-serving Gary Lineker.

“When life gives you potatoes, make crisps.” You get the idea, product brings a smile to your face whatever the circumstances.

Will it have Lineker-type legs? The footballer fronted Walkers for 20 years or so via AMV, mostly directed by the inimitable Paul Weiland.

VCCP is good at gluing its clients into long-running campaigns (Comparethemarket, Cadbury, O2.)

Is Asim the man? Jury’s still out.

MAA creative scale: 5.