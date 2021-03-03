Cadbury Creme Egg and Elvis launch Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout – as you do

0 Shares Share

You never know what’s going to bounce into the inbox but never expected Cadbury Creme Egg spin-off Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout. Has someone been raiding the illegal substances cabinet?

But no, it’s a wheeze from Cadbury and London agency Elvis in partnership with Goose Island beer. Strictly available to Creme Egg fans over 18, Cadbury says firmly.

The new beer is part of the Cadbury Creme Egg Golden Goobilee, a season-long celebration for to mark the brand’s 50th birthday, which began in January of this year.



Elvis creative director Rob Griffiths says: “For Cadbury Creme Egg we’re always pushing for that next idea to drive hype around the brand and infiltrate culture. We wanted to find unexpected ways for people to mark the Golden Goobilee and enjoy the taste of a Creme Egg.

“Goose Island not only gave us the platform to make a great tasting beer, but also the perfect opportunity to playfully fuse the two brands together, as we organically intertwined our two worlds. It was important to us to celebrate the partnership with some ownable iconography, right down to our Creme Egg glass.”

