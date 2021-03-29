BMB wins dairy-free Rude Health

0 Shares Share

Rude Health (yet another) dairy-free drinks and cereals company, best known for its Organic Almond Drink, has appointed London’s BMB as its first creative agency.

To date, Rude Health has used events, partnerships and earned PR to engage with consumers. BMB’s first work is planned to appear in September 2021.

Rude Health co-founder and brand director Camilla Barnard says: “At Rude Health we’re not in the business of making pale imitations of milk. All of our dairy-free drinks have bright and bold flavours made entirely from natural ingredients, drink straight from the glass.

“We were looking for a creative agency that was culturally aligned and similarly bold in their approach. We are delighted to have found that in BMB, and can’t wait to begin our work together.”

BMB CEO Jason Cobbold says: “We’re very proud to be partnering with the team at Rude Health. We’re looking forward to developing work every bit as unusual, vibrant and cut-through as the product itself. This is a brilliant brief for any creative business.”

Surely all of these new-style food companies can’t succeed although UK lockdown has undoubtedly helped their cause as more people have the time and inclination to try alternatives and experiment. Rude Health won nine Great Taste awards in 2020.