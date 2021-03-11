BETC Paris brings message of hope to skin sufferers from L’Oreal’s La Roche-Posay

0 Shares Share

Two billion people around the world suffer from skin problems according to research by L’Oreal-owned skincare brand La Roche-Posay, with all sorts of consequences from depression to missing work.

So La Roche-Posay is running its first brand campaign, sensibly arming itself with BETC Paris.

Global president Laetitia Toupet says: “Whether big or small, skin issues are a matter of public health today. We tend to underestimate the impact they can have on people’s lives and well-being. That’s why at La Roche-Posay, we’ve always partnered with dermatologists and made science move forward to develop the best dermatological skincare solutions to change people’s lives.“

BETC ECD Antoinette Beatson says: “It was essential to us that we championed real people with real skin problems and told their stories in a way that could empower others to do the same. What we are hoping to achieve is a chain reaction, where people share their own stories and little by little we remove the stigma associated with skin conditions.”

Not entirely sure about the V/O.

But healthcare-related advertising has come on in leaps and bounds, accelerated by the pandemic, and this should resonate with the target audience – provided they can afford the stuff of course.

