BBH pilots Labrokes around a testing Festival course

0 Shares Share

The Cheltenham Festival of National Hunt racing (over jumps) is on its way next week. Last year it got into terrible trouble for going ahead as usual hours before lockdown and jump racing finds itself in trouble again this year with a top Irish trainer photographed making a mobile call sitting on a dead horse. World of its own really.

There won’t be any spectators at Cheltenham this year but lots of bets will be placed on the televised meeting. Labrokes and agency BBH are reminding us that there’s a bet for everyone “where the nation plays.” Blessedly no Brian Blessed in this one.

There’s a decent twist that you spot about halfway through.

Labrokes/Coral brand marketing director Angela Porter says: “The Cheltenham Festival is a highlight of the sporting calendar and offers four days of entertainment, which is at the heart of what Ladbrokes represents. Despite it behind closed doors, it is an opportunity for the wonderful sport of horse racing to take centre stage.

“Our new advert brilliantly captures the many ways that people might pick their horse for the big race. We casted a variety of actors and racing enthusiasts to depict the thrilling and inclusive nature of the highlight of the racing calendar.”

Inclusive eh? Betting itself is a controversial subject of course.

Do BBH creatives Olivia Shortland and Stephanie Flynn tiptoe their way through this particular minefield?

Indeed they do. Won’t frighten the horses.

MAA creative scale: 8.

PS The same sort of notion seems to have inspired Paddy Power’s Cheltenham offering featuring Mr and Mrs Peter Crouch.

OK but even the ever-popular Crouchy needs a script.