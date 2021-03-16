Apple’s ‘Jump’ from TBWA shows power of a giant brand

0 Shares Share

The commercial world has always had winners and losers but the divide between the haves and the have nots is surely wider than ever – with the FAANGs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) firmly in the driving seat.

It’s true in the world of advertising too in that only a relatively few companies still seem to have the firepower to produce big branding ads as well as chase consumers around the internet with personalised ones.

Here’s Apple’s latest, for AirPods Pro, from TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

There are all sorts of clever campaign bits too including a Snapchat AR filter which allows the user to play with a virtual jump rope that can move in-front of and behind the user. Plus the new AirPod Pros help prevent you being run over, it seems. Rivals may just as well surrender now.

There’s been a fair bit of talk recently about some tech biggies, including airbnb and Netflix, moving resources back into branding and Unilever and P&G doing the same. But you need the budget, bravery (it’s rather easier to be brave when you’re the likes of Apple) and in-house skills, whether or not you work with a agency.

TBWA has produced a stream on winners for Apple recently.

This isn’t vintage but it’s a big, powerful statement from a big, powerful…you get it.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.