AMV’s pan-European ‘Heartbeat’ ad raises the pulse for Ford

0 Shares Share

Like Forsman & Bodenfors’ “Epic Split” commercial for Volvo, which won 20 Cannes Lions in 2014, this pan- European ad for Ford by AMV demonstrates that a B2B remit doesn’t have to be second best.

The role that the FordLiive vehicle maintenance system plays in keeping vans on the road is likened to a human heart keeping the circulatory system on track. Constantly moving red vans, filmed by a drone, make for a mesmerising film.

Peter Zillig, Marketing Director, Ford of Europe, said: “We think of our vans as vital in the delivery mechanism of any healthy business. We were convinced by the creative as soon as we saw it and further engaged with Nikolai’s vision for the production. This is the start of a completely new phase in our commercial vehicle communications; and we hope our customers enjoy the journey with us.”

AMV is struggling at the moment to retain business and establish leadership, but this ad shows that somewhere in there is the same creatively-led agency that topped the UK rankings for so many years.

MAA creative scale: 8.5