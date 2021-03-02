Airbnb reveals its post-pandemic soft side

0 Shares Share

Airbnb is crossing its fingers and hoping we can all start travelling again, investing in probably its biggest campaign to date – from new AOR agency Droga5 presumably – majoring on its touchy-feely side. Yes it has one, really.

So the theme is ‘Made possible by hosts,” emphasising that this isn’t just accommodation it’s real homes. A big campaign on TV and YouTube in the US, UK, France, Canada and Australia and aiming to reach 300 million people. Well they have to do something with all that IPO money.

Smart from the agency – post-pandemic people aren’t looking for excitement but a bit of peace, TLC and freedom from authority bossing them around.

As ever the music, covers of pop classics, stitches it all together.

MAA creative scale: 8.