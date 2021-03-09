Adam&eveDDB crafts timely reminder for Scottish Widows

0 Shares Share

International Women’s Day (yesterday) has seen a lot of interesting work, creating warm feelings everywhere we trust. Here’s a useful and practical effort by adam&eveDDB for Scottish Widows (still running) reminding women that, because of things like time off for childcare and the industries they might work in, they get a rough deal on pensions.

Specifically, they need to start saving earlier to get the same benefits as those pesky men. with a superficially bland image that really makes the point.

MAA creative scale: 8.