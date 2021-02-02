WPP strikes first partnership deal with TikTok

0 Shares Share

WPP has struck a first of its kind deal with TiKTok, claimed to give WPP clients unique access and capabilities on the platform.

This includes partnering on marketing API integrations and next-generation formats, such as augmented reality offerings. Subvrsive, a WPP company, was one of the first TikTok Effects Partners.

WPP CEO Mark Read says:: “Our clients want new and innovative ways to reach consumers. TikTok has quickly demonstrated the power of mobile video and the many opportunities that exist for brands to engage in meaningful and creative ways on its platform. I am delighted that we have formed this global partnership, a first in our industry, and look forward to working with TikTok to ensure our clients continue to benefit from what its platform has to offer.”

TikTok VP Blake Chandlee says: “More and more brands all over the world are experiencing the impact TikTok has to create moments that not only shape culture but also drive business value. Creative and media agencies play a major role in fuelling these creative campaigns, and we’re excited to partner with a global innovator like WPP as we build for the future.

“We both share a common goal: to drive amazing campaigns for our clients that resonate with our growing audience in a way that is authentic, inspires creativity and brings joy. We look forward to delivering on this shared goal for WPP, its agencies and clients.”