Who Wot Why’s invitation to join Pip & Nut’s ‘piparazzi’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

UK agency Who Wot Why can usually be relied on for something a little different and they don’t disappoint with this debut effort for “natural, palm free” peanut butter Pip & Nut.

Apparently people in lockdown spend as much time taking and sharing photos of their food as eating it. Takes all sorts…

Pip & Nut founder Pip Murray says “I’m so excited to share our first TV ad – I started the brand in 2015 based on my sheer obsession with peanut butter, so it feels only right that our first ad should capture this spirit. It feels more important than ever to create and enjoy food you love.”

Does what it says on the tin.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

