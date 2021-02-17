We Are Social wins Kraft Heinz social media in Europe

0 Shares Share

Kraft Heinz has appointed We Are Social as its social media agency of record in continental Europe.

The agency, which has six offices in Europe and 15 globally, will kick off the relationship with Kraft Heinz with a strategic and creative digital approach to promote Heinz sauces in Continental Europe in the lead up to the summer season.

The account will be led by We Are Social’s team in Germany with support from its offices in Spain, France and Italy. Carat is Kraft Heinz’s mainstream media agency.

Head of marketing Gustavo Frisina says: “In a fast-paced and constantly evolving social media ecosystem, we believe that we’ve found an agency partner who can deliver best in class work globally, but with local relevance and nuance.

“What stood out for us was We Are Social’s ability to understand our audience and how they behave online, allowing us to participate in culture in a strategic, relevant and effective way. We Are Social is ideally placed to deliver real, long-term results for Kraft Heinz and its strategic vision aligns perfectly with ours.”