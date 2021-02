0 Shares Share

Vodafone and Disney are launching a “smart kids watch” called Neo. with a campaign by One Green Bean.

In it they venture into that trickiest of territory (for a commercial), idiots from an agency making a commercial. Only this time it’s kids. Model David Gandy is the one who’s forgotten never to work with children or animals.

Gandy does his best but you have to be very good to pull this off.

This isn’t.

MAA creative scale: 2.