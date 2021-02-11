Don't Miss

Uncommon and Habito write a porno: mortgages made mortgages sexy with erotic novel

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 22 mins ago 0

Rocky Flintstone, creator of popular podcast “My Dad Wrote A Porno,” has teamed up with mortgage provider Habito to write an erotic novel. This unexpected alliance has been brokered by Uncommon, for a new campaign that promises to “put the moans back into your mortgage,” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Mortgage-related stress has a negative impact on your sex life, according to Habito’s research, so the idea is to help customers to reignite the passion. “The Road to Completion” is a very racy tale of “seduction, steamy encounters and standard variable rates,” which can be downloaded for free, or purchased from Amazon Kindle, with proceeds going to the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Nina Beyers, a creative at Uncommon said: “Finding the sweet spot between sex and mortgages allowed us to make something quite unusual with the incredible crew at Habito… an erotic novel about buying a house.”

Media for the campaign is by Goodstuff, focusing on titles including Grazia, The Guardian and Evening Standard Magazine.

Brands seem to be getting more innovative around Valentine’s Day this year, seen also in Mother agency Other’s work for Bloom & Wild that ditches clichéd red roses for the day.

This Habito campaign is packed with enough innuendo to get pulses racing.

MAA creative scale: 9

