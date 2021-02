0 Shares Share

Unilever’s Chicken Tonight has always been synonymous with truly awful advertising (remember Ian Wright?) but now, somewhat amazingly, it’s found a winner from MullenLowe Alfred in Amsterdam.

By enlisting that horror of horrors, a spoof Jerry Springer show.

Pleasingly bonkers (as we say from time to time – wish we had the chance more often.)

MAA creative scale: 9.