Super Bowl: Springsteen and Jeep plead for ‘Re-United’ US

Super Bowl’s over and done (Tom Brady again) but the ads will be with us for a while and Chrysler keeps popping up over the years as one of the most noteworthy advertisers.

Celebs have usually played a part: Eminem, Bob Dylan, Bill Murray last year and this year Bruce Springsteen. Bruce is in the cold middle of America pleading for an America ‘Re-United.’

Will Trump supporters rally to this working class hero? Or see him as another wishy washy liberal tool of the establishment?

No doubt a pollster will tell us soon.

MAA creative scale: 6.