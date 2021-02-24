South African agency Clockwork launches in UK

0 Shares Share

Ex-Engine CMO Richard Dutton (below) and ex-Wunderman Thompson head of strategy Marcus Reynolds are heading up Clockwork UK, the first expansion of the South African agency outside its homeland. Clockwork was founded in 2010. UK clients already include Reckitt Benckiser and Xbox.

As well as Engine, Dutton has worked at Leo Burnett and Arc Worldwide. Reynolds has worked at Fallon, AKQA and Publicis and as a client at British Airways.

Clockwork was founded by Tom Manners and Nic Simmonds. Manners says: “We are experiencing an acceleration in evolving business models and working patterns for businesses and brands. Clockwork is uniquely placed to deliver insightful, impactful and effective work that help brands progress their marketing practice at speed.

“The UK is a prime location for growth due to its talent, geographical location and world class creativity, making it the perfect choice for Clockwork’s second office.”

Clockwork UK MD Dutton says: “The UK agency landscape is undergoing a seismic and timely disruption. Clockwork offers a fresh and honest approach to delivering work that meets client’s needs of being effective, efficient and delivering value for money.

“Tom and Nic have grown an incredibly talented agency over the past eleven years and we’re looking forward to replicating this success in the UK.”