Saatchi crafts an emotional Super Bowl triumph for Toyota and Team USA

Here’s another Super Bowl cracker from Saatchi & Saatchi (with Dentsu in the wings), leaving not a dry eye in the house.

For Toyota and its sponsorship of Team USA (let’s hope they have an Olympics to attend) it features Paralympian swimmer Jessica Long and her adoption as a child from Siberia.

There’s one catch for the would-be parents: her legs will have to be amputated.

Long says: “I love that the spot highlights not just the gold medals and accomplishments but the challenging journey to get there. Perseverance, grit and overcoming the odds contributed to my success and my hope is that people feel inspired and uplifted by this emotional spot.”

Brilliantly directed by Tarsem Singh.

MAA creative scale: 9.5 (that’s two in the Super Bowl so far, turning out to be a vintage year.)