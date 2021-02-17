R/GA London completes senior management line up with new hire from AnalogFolk

0 Shares Share

One of the original digital shops, R/GA, is now positioning itself as the agency for a “A More Human Future” and upping its client services offering as proof. Rowena Vithlani has been brought in from AnalogFolk as SVP executive client services director, responsible for leading R/GA London’s senior client relationships and building the team around her.

Vithlani follows two other recent senior hires at R/GA. Nicole Armstrong, previously at fashion shoe retailer Nicholas Kirkwood, joined as SVP executive strategy director in January, and Nick Pringle, formerly of Grey and DDB, became SVP executive creative director last June.

Rebecca Bezzina, SVP managing director, R/GA London, said: “We’re living in a rapidly changing world where how agencies approach client relationships is paramount – more than ever we need to identify and create new value models for our clients. Brands want a human first approach to their business and technology challenges, something Rowena absolutely embodies.”

Vithlani was a managing partner at AnalogFolk, where she worked for clients including The Coca Cola Company, BT Group and Unilever. Before AnalogFolk, she worked at Sapient Razorfish, AKQA, and BBH London.