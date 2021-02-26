Publicis launches Open Apprenticeship to attract less well off industry talent

0 Shares Share

Publicis Groupe is launching a new UK scheme to attract ethnic minority and low income talent into what it admits is a pretty middle class industry.

The Open Apprenticeship will be an interactive platform offering an entry point for people keen to learn the fundamentals of the industry, understand the types of role on offer and the career opportunities available. The OA aims to reach 10,000 people in its first year. Other groups such as disabled people will also be added.

Publicis Groupe UK CEO Annette King says: said: “We work in a white middle-class industry and that has to change for the good of society, and because it’ll make this industry stronger. As we emerge from the pandemic, we have a responsibility to build back better – we owe it to ourselves and to society at large.

“We’ve created a blueprint and we are asking our industry colleagues to join us and help change the face of advertising for the better.”

The OA is open sourced and offers a platform for other companies and organisations to join. Publicis Groupe will create new jobs for people who go through the OA.

It has set up a partnership with the Advertising Association and hostels operator LHA London to offer discounted rates on safe, serviced accommodation in London to candidates who secure jobs with the company.