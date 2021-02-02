Polestar electric cars turn down the volume in a noisy world

0 Shares Share

Polestar’s an interesting one in the electric car stakes, owned by Volvo/Geely and described as an “electric performance car.”

Now it’s launching a new campaign across Europe from agency Acne, “Silent in a loud world.”

Head of marketing Asa Borg says: “Polestar 2 is an electric car in its purest form without distractions or unnecessary details. With this campaign, we wanted to challenge the conventions of automotive communication and bring those same values into our campaign.

“Our minimalist and Scandinavian way of designing cars, our seamless technology and sustainability ethos is what makes us different, and that’s what we wanted to harness in the campaign.”

Clearly no need for artificial snow when you’re filming in the north of Sweden.

Classy.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.