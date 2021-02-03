Don't Miss

Party on dude! Uber Eats revisits Wayne’s World for its first Super Bowl ad

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Uber Eats is indulging in the popular sport of 90s nostalgia for its first Super Bowl spot, which recreates the Wayne’s World set and features the film’s original stars, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, now 57 and 65 years old.

The ad, an Australian-American collaboration by agency The Special Group, has shades of P&G’s famous “It’s a Tide Ad” — it revisits some well-worn advertising tropes before jumping on the TikTok bandwagon with unlikely guest star Cardi B.

There is a message in the madness, which is the bit where Uber Eats encourages viewers to support local restaurants. On YouTube there is a two-and-a-half hour credit roll which name checks all 100,000+ restaurants on the Uber Eats app in the US.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

