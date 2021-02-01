Don't Miss

Old Spice finds a ‘winner’ in unlikeliest place

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago

P&G’s Old Spice is determined to get us off the lockdown couch and into the driving seat in this diverting new effort – ‘Winner’ – from Wieden+Kennedy.

P&G says we’re all miserable so need cheering up, especially young men – which is pretty unarguable in these Covid-ridden times.

It’s also couch potato time with the Super Bowl coming up, of course. So sniff your way to success..

Nicely done. Must have the longest pack shot in the world although that’s probably a kind of joke too.

Maybe funny is coming back.

MAA creative scale: 7.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

