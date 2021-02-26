Don't Miss

NHS tiptoes around vaccination in new MullenLowe work

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, Politics, PR 11 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

MullenLowe has taken a determinedly softly softly approach in its seemingly endless anti-Covid NHS campaign and it’s back with a new variant, ‘Everyone Can Help.’

Eagle-eyed observers will note that just about everyone in the TV ad ‘Let’s Keep Going’ are South Asian, the community it seems hardest to convince to take the vaccine. Ealing, for example, has one of the highest infection rates in the capital and it has a large South Asian population. It was the setting for the film ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ all those years ago.

So there must have been a temptation to run something on the lines of ‘get a bloody jab.’ Even the Queen has entered the fray, suggesting that it’s selfish not to get one. Hence ‘Everyone Can Help,’ presumably.

These are deep and treqcherous waters of course, leading to growing calls for vaccine passports of some sort or another.

Maybe this will be the next poser for MullenLowe.

Good as ever – MAA creative scale: 7.5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.