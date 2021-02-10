NHS lightens the Covid tone with Elton John and Michael Caine for vaccination drive

0 Shares Share

Are the Covid clouds lifting with the worldwide vaccination programme?

The UK has led the way in Europe – to the ire of some of its neighbours – but one of the issues has been take-up of the vaccine with some groups, including some of the ones most at risk.

Not MullenLowe (maybe it’s those PR wizards at Freuds who never send us anything.) Anyway, whoever it is has enlisted two celebrated oldies (older people are being vaccinated first) Elton John and Michael Caine to try to reassure them. With a touch of humour.

Not exactly a rib-tickler but the two national treasures (knights of the realm both) get the job done.

MAA creative scale: 6.

This is an updated version of an earlier story.