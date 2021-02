0 Shares Share

Bringing out KFC-flavoured Walkers Crisps is, as this in-house Pepsico ad admits, such an obvious idea it’s a surprise they didn’t do it before.

And it obviously helps if you have a veteran performer in the wings who’s been munching them for years.

Add a sales promotion and – voila.

Good start then for the newly minted in-house agency (taking over from AMV BBDO.)

Get harder though….

MAA creative scale: 7.5.