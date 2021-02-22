MullenLowe steers big new IPG purpose campaign for Knorr

0 Shares Share

Knorr is the latest brand to get the Unilever “purpose” treatment, with a new campaign from an Interpublic “open architecture” team (which seems to mean a bit from everybody), aiming to get food “that’s good for everybody onto seven billion plates by 2025.”

Helping out are IPG agencies R/GA and Golin with MullenLowe London in the creative chair for ‘Eativists.’ These are activists for ‘Future 50’ foods, ie not animals.

Knorr global brand president April Redmond says: “We developed the campaign to help people to realise that what they eat has the power to change the world for the better. World Eat for Good Day (last Friday is a significant next step in our mission to reinvent food for humanity. Our ambition is to make eating a wider variety of foods that are better for us and the planet, taste great and easy to cook up.

“We aim to get food that is good for people and the planet on seven billion plates by 2025. Together with partners such as MR. POTATO HEAD, WWF-UK, the Chefs’ Manifesto Network, GROIntelligence, reNature and influencers, we are proud to be building a community around this ambition for the health of people and the planet.”

And sell more Knorr products maybe – BTW.

Deftly handled by MullenLowe and its allies – mercifully un-preachy.

MAA creative scale: 8.