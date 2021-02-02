Don't Miss

Mother’s Super Bowl spot for Stella Artois shares investment advice from Lenny Kravitz

Apparently the average lifetime clocks up 2.5 billion heartbeats, and Anheuser-Busch is suggesting that we invest this hidden fortune in “The Life Artois.” Mother’s Super Bowl spot for the Stella brand kicks off a wider campaign about creating memories and taking time to “marvel at life’s true riches,” all couched in the language of the stock market.

“Over the last year, many of us have found the value of investing our heartbeats and time in each other and discovered all kinds of new ways to come together safely to make memories,” said Lara Krug, VP of marketing, Stella Artois. “Well into the new year now, we want to inspire everyone to keep hedging their bets in shared moments together, so we’re taking the campaign to an exceptionally poignant platform that has long brought people together, Super Bowl LV.”

The soundtrack is “It Aint Over Til it’s Over,” by the perennially cool Lenny Kravitz himself. Stella’s signature animation is interspersed with live action shots of the musician having a good time. We can but hope. Should stand out from the crowd during the big game on Sunday.

MAA creative scale: 7

