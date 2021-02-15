Mother China sets off a family brawl for Supercell mobile gaming brand

Don't Miss

Posted by: Emma Hall

Mother Shanghai’s first work for mobile gaming brand Supercell is in the classic mould of the genre, playing out the story of a boy on a mission to uncover a mysterious player’s identity. Is it the hairdresser, his grandfather, a road sweeper, the butcher, or some martial arts triplets?

There is no clear-cut answer, because Supercell’s Brawl Stars is a game for all the family and anyone else besides.

Winson & Wanshi, partners at Mother Shanghai said: “Now’s the time of year we’re bombarded with traditional Lunar New Year commercials filled with red, lucky symbols, plot lines involving family reunions… We knew we wanted to write a story that had nothing to do with any of that.”

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

