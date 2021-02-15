Mother China sets off a family brawl for Supercell mobile gaming brand

0 Shares Share

Mother Shanghai’s first work for mobile gaming brand Supercell is in the classic mould of the genre, playing out the story of a boy on a mission to uncover a mysterious player’s identity. Is it the hairdresser, his grandfather, a road sweeper, the butcher, or some martial arts triplets?

There is no clear-cut answer, because Supercell’s Brawl Stars is a game for all the family and anyone else besides.

Winson & Wanshi, partners at Mother Shanghai said: “Now’s the time of year we’re bombarded with traditional Lunar New Year commercials filled with red, lucky symbols, plot lines involving family reunions… We knew we wanted to write a story that had nothing to do with any of that.”

MAA creative scale: 8