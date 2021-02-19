Moneysupermarket lines up Lucky Generals and NCA, Karmarama wins esure

0 Shares Share

Yesterday we had the agency establishment pitching for Asda with not a newbie in sight. Today it’s Lucky Generals (newish anyway) and New Commercial Arts, the agency headed by adam&eve founders James Murphy and David Golding, up for Moneysupermarket.

Lucky Generals, a jewel in Omnicom’s currently somewhat battered crown, has won golden opinions for its Amazon work (one of the best Super Bowl ads this year) and Yorkshire Tea.

NCA (its line-up also includes former BBH CCO Ian Heartfield and Rob Curran from Wunderman Thompson) has just produced its first highly capable effort for Halifax. At adam&eveDDB Murphy and Golding led a team of pitch Navy Seals who once won 19 in a row.

Moneysupermarket lodged briefly – but not unsuccessfully – at Accenture’s Karmarama. Karmarama has just picked up high profile UK insurer esure Group to develop a “new brand purpose.”

This, we read, “will use semiotics, netnography and ethnography, combined with a proprietary cultural lens map to better understand consumers and develop the new brand purpose from this bedrock.”

Well good luck with that.

Maybe it’ll help them find a new Michael Winner.