Do you want to shame those other SUVs at the school gates? Mercedes’ G-Class, originally designed as a military vehicle, is no Chelsea tractor and, over 40 years since its launch, Antoni in Germany has a new campaign majoring on its macho all-terrain abilities.

Featuring a ballerina.

Why the unexpected marketing boost? After all, thus is supposed to be the era of eco-friendly electric cars. Maybe it’s Land Rover’s new Defender that’s reminded them.

A pleasing oddity.

MAA creative scale: 7.