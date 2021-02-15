M&C Saatchi delivers surprisingly perky ONS Census drive

0 Shares Share

March 21 is National Census Day in the UK – the first for ages – and it’s always handy to know how many of us there are and what we’re like.

Demographics have been on many minds recently of course in the pandemic, with more detail than we’d like perhaps on who’s living and dying.

So this awareness campaign from the Office of National Statistics (that strange thing, a relatively new UK institution that seems useful and good at what it does) through M&C Saatchi has a headwind or two to tack against.

Maybe M&C – under Moray McLennan, now master of all he surveys – is rediscovering its mojo.

MAA creative scale: 8.