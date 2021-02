MAA blast from the past: Bob Dylan in the Super Bowl

This is certainly a curiosity.

Most people recall Eminem for Chrysler in Wieden+Kennedy’s 2011 Super Bowl ‘Born of fire’ spot. Here’s another ambitious effort from Chrysler on the same patriotic theme three years later. With Bob Dylan, no less. Agency was GlobalHue.

Nobody seems to know which bits, of any, Dylan wrote although “there’s nothing more American than America” certainly ain’t vintage Bob.

W+K is still mining a similar seam for Ford – wonder if it will appear this year.