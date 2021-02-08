M/SIX wins National Express media

0 Shares Share

The&Partnership’s m/SIX media agency has won National Express, the UK’s biggest coach operator.

The account moves from Havas after ten years. The pitch was run by Hamilton Associates.

National Express marketing director Sean Bailey says: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of m/SIX who join the business at a challenging time for the travel sector. Our team were hugely impressed with the approach proposed by the m/SIX team and we look forward to restarting our UK business with them.”

M/SIX CEO Jack Swayne says: “We are delighted that National Express chose m/SIX as their new media agency. They are a fantastic team and a business with significant ambitions for the next 3 years.

“While it is a very tough time for travel, we collectively believe that when the time is right, there is huge potential for coach travel and building the National Express brand. It will be incredibly exciting to go on this journey together.”

No doubt it will, whenever the UK economy lurches into action. M/SIX joins a pretty long list of agencies winning reviews for accounts waiting to get going. Which, presumably, augurs well for ad recovery – when it’s able to start.