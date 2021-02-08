Don't Miss

Lots of reasons to give celeb-packed Paramount+ a miss

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, News 1 day ago 0

ViacomCBS is launching yet another streaming service – a rebrand in effect of CBS All Access – and debuted it at the Super Bowl with a celeb-packed epic from Droga5.

With Patrick Stewart (of Star Wars fame among other outings) rounding up Stephen Colbert, James Corden (well he had to be in it somewhere) and other, presumably Paramount, properties for dad dancing atop – Mount Paramount.

Seems to have at least one eye on social media which appears to have responded with a resounding ‘no thanks.’

Can’t blame them – a rare D5 lemon.

MAA creative scale: 2.

