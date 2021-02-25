Kaizen wins Adidas digital task in Europe

0 Shares Share

Adidas has appointed London-based marketing agency Kaizen to handle digital PR, influencer marketing and SEO across Europe. The account will be managed by Kaizen’s team of in-house specialists tasked with creating unique content for both digital PR and SEO.

Kaizen CEO and founder Peter Reis- Campbell says: “It’s an exciting time for us at Kaizen, we’re thrilled to be working with one of the global leaders in the sporting industry. After a competitive pitching process, we’ve been able to demonstrate our experience and our growing network of PR contacts across the UK and European markets.”

Kaizen operates in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and the US. Clients include The AA, C Cleaner and Lego.