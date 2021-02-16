JAA Media reveals new top management line-up

0 Shares Share

John Ayling & Associates, the UK’s oldest remaining media independent, has announced a new management line-up. Richard Temple moves up from MD to CEO and board members Jonathan Newton and Nicholas Smith become chief client officer and chief digital officer respectively.

New CEO Temple says: “I’m excited to be leading the team into 2021 and beyond. Despite the challenging last 12 months, JAA has grown from strength-to-strength. We chose not to furlough any of the team and we’re delighted to announce a number of new business wins to kick-off the year.

“My vision is to harness our enterprising spirit, build on our excellent strategic and creative thinking and continue innovating so that we can grow our client’s businesses is this ever-changing and fast paced world.”

JAA chairman and founder John Ayling says: “As the UK’s original independent media agency we are fiercely proud of our 42 years in the media industry but it is time for our senior leadership team to forge ahead and continue delivering creative and cutting edge solutions for our clients. We live in a fast-paced and evolving world and now is the right time to refresh the leadership of the business.

“Richard Temple is the perfect person to lead JAA through the next chapters, ably supported by a great team of existing and new talent. I’ll still be around to support the team where needed.”