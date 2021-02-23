It’s party time! Taylor Herring declares a midsummer, post-lockdown bank holiday

0 Shares Share

No sooner had PM Boris Johnson announced that 21st June would be the end of lockdown, than PR firm Taylor Herring tweeted that it would be closing its offices on 22nd June. Seen here at an awards show, they are obviously an agency that likes to have a good time, and what a brilliant idea from the bosses. Also a practical one — 22nd June is going to be one hell of a morning after for much of the UK.

CEO James Herring, who founded the company 20 years ago, called 22nd June a “bonus bank holiday.” He said: “We want our staff to be able to celebrate (responsibly) with all their friends and families on Monday June 21st without having to worry about work commitments the next day.”

It’s an idea that many companies could easily adopt, and imagine the boost to staff morale. Plus England are playing Czech Republic in the European Championships on 22nd.

Let’s just hope that the country can manage to stick to the roadmap timings and make it a day to remember.