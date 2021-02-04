‘It’s my shot.’ New Orleans makes vaccination look like an invite to the Mardi Gras

0 Shares Share

The government and the ad industry need to get creative if they are going to to make an impact on the anti-vaccine brigade. This ad from New Orleans, Louisiana (NOLA) shows us how it’s done by using music, dance, local culture, and local personalities to bring the message home: it makes a vaccine appointment look like an invite to the Mardi Gras.

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has pledged £23 million for a “local champions” programme focused on community leaders who can spread the message here in the UK. Ads like this one could help too — it cost only $1,000 and is showing all over local TV stations, billboards and social media.