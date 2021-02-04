Don't Miss

‘It’s my shot.’ New Orleans makes vaccination look like an invite to the Mardi Gras

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, News, PR 9 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The government and the ad industry need to get creative if they are going to to make an impact on the anti-vaccine brigade. This ad from New Orleans, Louisiana (NOLA) shows us how it’s done by using music, dance, local culture, and local personalities to bring the message home: it makes a vaccine appointment look like an invite to the Mardi Gras.

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has pledged £23 million for a “local champions” programme focused on community leaders who can spread the message here in the UK. Ads like this one could help too — it cost only $1,000 and is showing all over local TV stations, billboards and social media.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.