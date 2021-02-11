Don't Miss

Is Jeep’s Bruce Springsteen disaster the biggest ever Super Bowl howler?

Do advertisers do their homework when they’re signing up celebrities/influencers? The two are more or less indistinguishable these days.

Jeep in the US has pulled its expensive two-minute long Super Bowl ad, made by Doner, from further media (including MAA) following the revelation that star Bruce Springsteen was arrested for a DWI (drunk while intoxicated) offence last year.

Jeep was Springsteen’s first ad appearance and Jeep – owned by Chrysler which has used a succession of A-listers in its Super Bowl ads including Eminem, Clint Eastwood and Bod Dylan – seems to have been so carried away by its triumph in landing Springsteen that it didn’t do its research. Neither it seems did the agency.

As for Bruce, a hero to many, he probably wishes he’d never heard of advertising. Wonder if he’ll pay the money back?

