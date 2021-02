Hennig answers One Minute Brief with winner for KitKat

One Minute Briefs describes itself as a ‘bank of creativity,” inviting its 28,000 followers to submit ads for brands and causes off their own bat.

British creative Sam Hennig has hit the jackpot (financially too we hope) with this poster for KitKat, as neat a summation as you could find of the ennui of Zoom-land.

Best poster for years.

MAA creative scale: 9.