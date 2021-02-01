Havas Media regroups with new Entertainment division

0 Shares Share

Havas Media Group is restructuring itself around three divisions – Havas Media, Havas Market (ecommerce) and newly-minted Havas Entertainment.

Havas Entertainment wil absorb existing brand Target Entertainment and content division Jump, which will keep its identity. Jump MD Nick Wright will be MD of the enlarged Havas Entertainment.

Havas Media Group CEO Patrick Affleck says: “With the launch of Havas Entertainment, with capability across creativity, media, PR and CRM, coupled with our deep expertise in film and TV, gaming, toys, music and culture, we are uniquely positioned to help entertainment brands and non-entertainment brands alike play in this highly dynamic space, creating more meaningful moments in culture.”

Entertainment MD Wright says: “Tapping into our Vivendi ownership and leveraging our meaningful approach, we can partner with clients to deliver bigger, bolder and better ideas which not only deliver real cultural impact but also translate into tangible business outcomes.”

Media agencies are racing to re-invent themselves as they become increasingly marginalised by big tech like Amazon, Facebook and Google. Some creative agencies are also chipping away at their position.

The Vivendi ownership (Vivendi owns a range of entertainment assets including Universal Music and Canal+) should at least give Havas entertainment a head start.